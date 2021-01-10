Social media trolling dips to zero: Maharashtra Cyber

Continuous crackdown on the social media trolls has helped the Maharashtra Cyber make totally free of online trolls. The cases of social media trolling had been rampant during the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown, wherein many people from celebrities to political leaders were trolled on social media, shaming them on the online platform. Moreover, the state cyber police also registered over 380 cases against these trolls leading to apprehension of 700 people.

Yashasvi Yadav, Special Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber, said that a number of malicious posts with objectionable content were reported to the Maharashtra Cyber and over 4,000 posts were referred to the police which were of notorious nature. All of these referred posts were taken down by the police in a constant crackdown on the social media trolls.

"In respect to these references sent to the Maharashtra Cyber, we have registered over 380 FIRs in the matter and have made over 700 arrests in the case. With such constant action, the social media trolling has come down to zero in the last three months," added Yadav.

A senior Cyber official said that when an objectionable post is found on social media, the account holder is asked to delete it, and if they fail to do so, a notice under Section 149 of CrPC is issued to them. Most of the malicious posts were against celebrities and political leaders, of which over 150 were fake news, said police.

In October last year, two First Information Reports (FIRs) against an unidentified accused who had created fake accounts on social media to troll the Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and orchestrated a campaign to malign the image of the police force in connection with the probe in the death of the 34-year-old actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.