Snake rescued from a house in Thane

Thane: A live snake was spotted in one of the housing societies located in the Wagle Estate area of Thane, on Saturday. The snake was later rescued safely with the help of local animal activists.

"The 3 feet long Prayas mucosa (Dhaman Snake) one of the snake's species was spotted in room no. 28, located on 4th floor of Krishna Vandna building, in Dsouza wadi, near Shivaji Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane (w). Following the residents complain, the snake was safely rescued with the help of a local snake charmer," said an official from RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell), Thane.

"The snake was spotted late morning hours, following the rescue operation. In this no casualty or injury was reported, while the snake was later safely released in the forest area," added official.

Dhamans are non-venomous and fast-moving. Dhamans eat a variety of prey and are frequently found in urban areas where rodents thrive.