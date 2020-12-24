Smart Sahelee: Central Railway carries awareness campaign for women safety at Kalyan station

The Central Railway (CR) carried an awareness campaign for women's safety at Kalyan railway station on Thursday. Female passengers were made aware about Smart Sahelee and were requested to be a part of a WhatsApp group to curb crime against women while commuting in trains.

An awareness campaign about the newly introduced programme named as 'Smart Sahelee' was launched on December 22 by CR for women's safety. "The programme mainly aims to provide a holistic security net to build confidence among women commuters, covering all the 1,774 suburban services on the Mumbai division of CR and to attain the target of zero crimes against women. It also establishes two-way communication with women commuters and develops confidence among them with respect to their safety and security by attending to their complaints and grievances," said an official from CR.

The awareness programme was carried at different platforms and locals starting and terminating from Kalyan railway station on Thursday.

"The programme will be working on forming groups compromising representatives from non-governmental organisations who are also regular railway commuters. The formation of groups is categorised into train sahelee group, station sahelee and ladies special local sahelee groups," said official.

"These teams consist of all force mentors, passenger mentors, station sahelee in-charge, service sahelee in-charge and Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspectors of the division. These teams are supposed to coordinate by forming a WhatsApp group called Smart Sahelee Team," added the official.

Representatives and volunteers of the different groups have been informed to keep observing activities and issues affecting women security, suggest ways and means to improve security, and propagate the facility of 182 RPF helpline amongst the commuters. The volunteers will ensure a timely and prompt response to the complaints and grievances of women passengers, informed officials.