Six arrested from Delhi for Rs 74 lakh cyber fraud

Mumbai: The Central Region cyber police have busted a gang of cyber fraudsters from Delhi for allegedly duping a 70-year-old man to the tune of Rs 74 lakh. The accused have lured the senior citizen into the trap on the pretext of updating his life insurance policy, the police have so far managed to recover over Rs 50 lakh from the accounts of the accused, said police.

In April, the accused contacted the victim on the pretext of renewing his insurance policy, they claimed that they have better policies for him and after he fell for their trap they made him to pay on various reasons. By August the fraudsters took Rs 74,55,683 from the victim, said police.

After realising that he had been cheated the victim approached the cyber police station in the first week of August which registered an offence of impersonation and cheating.

The cyber sleuths then tracked the accused to Delhi and nabbed them. Along with mastermind Adnan Khan, 20 the police have arrested his associates Saurabh Kanhyayalal (19), Prasoonkumar Sinha (21) , Harshil Chhakra (21), Pankaj Shah (32) and Mohit Mittal (21).

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:31 AM IST