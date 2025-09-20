SIWS College Row: Vice-Principal Denies Allegations, Calls Them ‘Fictitious And Baseless’

SIWS College vice-principal Sheela Krishnan denies allegations, calls teachers’ complaint baseless | File Photo

Mumbai: The vice-principal of SIWS College, Wadala, Sheela Krishnan, has vehemently denied the allegations levelled against her by teachers, the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Union and the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Organisation. For the past over one week the staff have been agitating demanding the removal of Krishnan.

Discipline vs Alleged Targeting

Krishnan said on Friday that "for an institution to prosper and have a good will amongst the society, the institutional heads ought to maintain discipline amongst its fraternity and students alike. I have done exactly that and for this very effort some of the fraternity members, viz. the teachers, specially those affiliated to Mumbai Junior Colleges Teachers Organization (MJCTO), have taken a dislike towards me with the result that they have been targeting me and creating an atmosphere which would compel me to resign."

The entire complaint is fictitious, baseless, concocted and vague. A bare perusal thereof would clearly reveal its vile and fictitious nature.

On Allegations of Toxic Work Environment

"The signatories (to a memorandum submitted to the college management) have alleged that I have created a toxic environment within the institution which is false. I have not taken any action against any staff and in fact I have completely ignored the habitual late coming of the teachers and even their lethargy in not adhering to five-hour schedule. There is not a single memo or warning given to the erring staff though I would have been within my rights to take appropriate action against them," Krishnan stated.

Denial of Abusive Behaviour

"Also, I have never body shamed or used abusive language against anyone. I come from a respectable family and I am averse to such abominable behaviour. As far as issue of ten teachers is concerned, I have to state that the action of submitting complaint against me was a retaliatory action for asking them for an explanation for not taking practical lectures," she explained.

On FYJC Admissions and Threat Allegations

"I was not responsible in any manner for the seats that were surrendered during FYJC admissions but the faculty technical heads, more particularly some of the signatories to the complaint, were instrumental in divulging the passwords that were in their custody. I deny that I have threatened anyone. The very fact that they have admittedly waited for one year to report this allegation clearly reveals their vile agenda against me. If I had threated them with removal or imprisonment, what prevented them for taking appropriate action at the relevant time and instead of waiting for one year," Krishnan asked.

Clarification on Teacher Workload

"I have to state that there are sufficient Hindi teachers and workload, whereas there is not enough workload for the Marathi teacher, which could have resulted in rendering the Marathi teacher surplus and consequent action. It was solely to protect her employment that this suggestion was put forth by me," she added.

Also Watch:

Students’ Performance and Other Allegations

"My actions have yielded positive results and all the students are not only happy and satisfied but are also faring well in their curriculum. I deny that I have taken 13 EVS lectures in commerce department. The issue related to Sanch Manyata inputs is under the education department and I have no role in the same at all. My actions have been aimed at protecting the faculty and not rendering them surplus," she observed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/