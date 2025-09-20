Goregaon School Horror: 40-Year-Old Female Staffer Sent To Judicial Custody In Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 4-Yr-Old Girl

Female school staffer arrested in Goregaon West, sent to judicial custody in 4-year-old girl sexual harassment case | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a case involving the alleged sexual harassment of a four-year-old girl in a Goregaon (W) school , the City Civil and Sessions Court in Dindoshi on Friday sent the 40-year-old female accused to judicial custody until October 1.

The incident occurred at a renowned school on Link Road, Goregaon West on September 15. The Goregaon police immediately arrested a 40-year-old female assistant staff member of the school. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage and investigating whether the accused allegedly similarly harassed other children.

Child’s Complaints and Disclosure

According to the police, the girl is in kindergarten at a high school and the school hours are from 11 am to 2.15 pm. The girl's grandmother dropped her off and picked her up every day. For the last 15 days, the girl complained to her relatives that she was experiencing pain in a particular part of her body and prevented her mother from touching it. The girl's mother thought that because of less water consumed, she was experiencing pain.

Revelation on September 15

On September 15, when her mother took her to the washroom around 4 pm, the victim told her mother, "do not touch me, I am feeling pain; a school didi touched me there, I am feeling pain." The victim's grandmother also told the complainant that her granddaughter was complaining about pain while changing clothes.

On the same day, the complainant arrived at the school and met the principal around 6 pm. The principal also told her that the child does not lie; meanwhile, the staff had gone home, hence she asked her to come the next day again.

Medical Examination and Police Action

The complainant brought the daughter to Cloudnine hospital in Malad West and then approached the Goregaon police. The police registered the case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police initiated the investigation during which the victim recognised the accused following which she was arrested on September 16. The victim and the accused both underwent medical examination at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali West. The police are reviewing the school CCTV footage for further investigation.

