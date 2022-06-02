Single-use plastic ban to be effective in Thane city from July 1 | Pic for representation

Thane: In order to curb the growing prevalence of plastics, the state government has issued a notification regarding ban on plastics and strict restrictions have been imposed in all the cities. According to the notification, from July 1, 2022, no plastic carry bags will be used in the state and also glass, spoons, and plastic sheets used in public places will not be used in the state. As per the instructions of the government, a meeting of the city task force was held under the chairmanship of TMC chief Dr.Vipin Sharma at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarter on Thursday, June 2. Balaji Haldekar the health officer of TMC as well as concerned officers of various departments were present.

The use of plastics is a pervasive issue. The Government of Maharashtra has taken an important decision to ban the use of plastics due to improper disposal of plastics and this decision will be strictly implemented from 1st July 2022. During the meeting, the TMC chief directed all the municipal officials to take various measures at the municipal level to create awareness among the people regarding the use of plastics.

As per the notification issued by the government, it will no longer be allowed to use any kind of carry bag. Measures should be taken by the authorities to eradicate plastics from the markets as well as from meat, meat, fish and other traders if they use plastics. Rallies should be organized at the school level by swearing in students regarding plastic ban.

The Municipal Commissioner has also ordered the officials to create awareness in the malls regarding the ban on plastics.

Dr Vipin Sharma appealed to all the citizens that they should also be careful and not to use banned plastics in the municipal area. Plastic waste should be collected at the dry waste management centre without dumping elsewhere and maximum use of cloth and paper bags should be made. Shopkeepers should not insist on plastic bags while purchasing materials and items.