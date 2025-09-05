 Shree Chandrashekhar Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShree Chandrashekhar Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court - VIDEO

Shree Chandrashekhar Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court - VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla were present, among others.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar |

Mumbai: Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla were present, among others.

Read Also
Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Powerloom Industry Woes
article-image

Justice Chandrashekhar had been serving as acting Chief Justice after Justice Alok Aradhe was elevated to the Supreme Court.

FPJ Shorts
Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's Lookalike; Check Out Video
Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's Lookalike; Check Out Video
'GST Rate Cut Will Counter US Tariff Hike, India To Keep Buying Russian Oil': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
'GST Rate Cut Will Counter US Tariff Hike, India To Keep Buying Russian Oil': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Mumbai Accident: Jogeshwari Youth Dead, Friend Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Scooter Near IIT Powai
Mumbai Accident: Jogeshwari Youth Dead, Friend Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Scooter Near IIT Powai
‘We Compromised On Our Dreams’: Arun Gawli’s Family Opens Up After His Release | FPJ Exclusive
‘We Compromised On Our Dreams’: Arun Gawli’s Family Opens Up After His Release | FPJ Exclusive

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Accident: Jogeshwari Youth Dead, Friend Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Scooter Near IIT Powai

Mumbai Accident: Jogeshwari Youth Dead, Friend Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Scooter Near IIT Powai

‘We Compromised On Our Dreams’: Arun Gawli’s Family Opens Up After His Release | FPJ Exclusive

‘We Compromised On Our Dreams’: Arun Gawli’s Family Opens Up After His Release | FPJ Exclusive

Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After...

Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After...

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: 65% Residents Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Found Eligible For...

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: 65% Residents Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Found Eligible For...

Central Railway Hosts Deputy Chief Engineers’ Conference, Sets 363 km Target For 2025–26

Central Railway Hosts Deputy Chief Engineers’ Conference, Sets 363 km Target For 2025–26