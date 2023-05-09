 Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, evidence tampering against Aaftab Poonawala
Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year, following which he sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
On Tuesday, May 9, Delhi court framed charges of murder, evidence tampering against accused Aaftab Poonawala. Poonawala was accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

He scattered the pieces at different places in the national capital to avoid getting caught.

