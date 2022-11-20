Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala tells police he read about human anatomy that help him in chopping off the body

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

Mumbai: Aaftab Poonawala, the main accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, told Delhi Police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. The interrogation further revealed that Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning to dispose of her body, reports agency.

Furthermore, as part of their investigation into the horrific Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of the secretary of a housing society where the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, lived with his family on Sunday.

Read Also Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala likely to undergo Narco analysis test on Monday

Delhi police team records the statement of Abdullah Khan

According to official sources, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society in the Vasai area of Palghar district, for more than an hour on Sunday.

"The police questioned Khan for more than an hour, and recorded his statement in connection to the Shraddha murder case," said official sources with Manikpur police.

In his statement, Khan told the police that Aaftab's family had vacated their house about 20 days ago and had rented it out.

Khan, on the other hand, stated that he has no idea where Aaftab's family has gone and also shared their contact number, which was discovered to be switched off.

Police called friends and relatives Shraddha and Aaftab

Delhi police have called many people, including friends and relatives of Shraddha and Aaftab, in connection with the case, and their statements are being recorded, said sources.

The accused, Aaftab, lived with Shraddha in three apartments, including Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment, in different areas of Mumbai, they said.

A team of Delhi police has camped in the Vasai area of Maharashtra since Friday to probe the Shraddha Murder case, in which her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled Walker to death, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the police team recorded the statements of Shraddha's best friend, Shivani Mhatre, and Karan Behri, her former manager. According to sources, the Delhi Police will also use Shivani Mhatre and Karan Behri's WhatsApp chats as evidence.

Recorded the statement of a total of six people

Delhi Police has so far recorded the statements of a total of six people in this case, including Shraddha's close friend Laxman Nadar and Rahul Godwin, the owner of the flat where Shraddha and Aaftab used to live before moving to Delhi.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented apartment in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

According to the police, Aaftab cleaned bloodstains from the floor with chemicals and disposed of stained clothes after conducting a Google search.He shifted the body into the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case.