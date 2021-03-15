Shooting sans nod: MBMC slaps ₹2.5L on film crew

Stung by the illegal film shoots in the twin-city which has metamorphosed into a production hub for the makers of tele-serials, web and reality shows, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) slapped a fine of Rs.2.5 lakh on the location managers of a film production crew for conducting shooting in the Kashimira area sans any type of permission from the civic body, last week.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by social activist- Krishna Gupta who stumbled upon the illegal shooting activities which were being conducted near Thakur Mall and Hotel Prasad International on the highway road in Kashimira. However, despite reminders and notices, the agency was yet to deposit the fine amount in the civic treasury.

“The MBMC should crack the whip on such illegal activities which were not only posing a nuisance but also causing financial losses to the municipal exchequer. Since the violators are shying away from paying the fine, I will ask the municipal administration to add the penal amount to the property tax bills of those concerned,” said Gupta.

“Yes, the fine has been slapped in accordance with a resolution passed by the general body house in February-2016 mooting a fine which was ten-fold the actual permission fee fixed at Rs. 25,000. We will follow the due process of law to recover the penalty,” confirmed an official from MBMC’s estate department.

Meanwhile, the Kashimira police have also registered an offence under section 283 of the Indian Penal Code against one person identified as-Ranvir Singh Rajput for causing danger/ obstruction in public way and line of navigation. Although MBMC allows shooting under its jurisdiction, the permissions are tagged with multiple restrictions in order to ensure smooth thoroughfare for citizens at public places. However, most of the guidelines are violated causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. It has been alleged that massive corruption prevails at local ward offices, as bribes exchange hands to turn a blind eye to the illegal shootings in the twin-city.