 Shocking Video: Snake Found Aboard Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express
Shocking Video: Snake Found Aboard Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express

As the train approached Kalyan, Central Railway (CR) officials were alerted and attempted to rescue the snake. However, due to ongoing train movements, the operation was unsuccessful.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
article-image

A snake was discovered aboard the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express while it was en route from Kasara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The incident unfolded when the train made a stop at Kasara, according to sources snake to enter the AC G17 coach when train was halted at Kasara.

As the train approached Kalyan, Central Railway (CR) officials were alerted and attempted to rescue the snake. However, due to ongoing train movements, the operation was unsuccessful. To avoid delays, CR decided to continue the journey to CSMT, locking the affected coach and relocating passengers to other compartments.

Upon arrival at CSMT, snake rescuers successfully captured the reptile. A senior CR official confirmed that immediate safety measures were implemented, including the evacuation of passengers from the G17 coach.

article-image

Videos circulating online depict the snake hanging from the handle of the upper coach, generating a mix of alarm and curiosity among social media users. Passengers expressed concern but were reassured by the swift actions of railway authorities to ensure their safety.

