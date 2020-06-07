'Shiv Sena's failure in handling migrants’ crisis...': Sanjay Nirupam slams Maharashtra ally over criticism of Sonu Sood

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been gentle to Maharashtra. Cases continue to rise in the western state, and now, there appears to be a conflict of sorts within the coalition government that rules the state over the ongoing migrant crisis.

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown had left migrants stranded in various parts of the country, burdened by financial constrains and with no way of returning home. With the lockdown partially revoked, the situation has now improved. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has greatly aided efforts to help migrant workers in distress -- prompting many to sing his praises in recent days.