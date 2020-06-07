'Shiv Sena's failure in handling migrants’ crisis...': Sanjay Nirupam slams Maharashtra ally over criticism of Sonu Sood

The novel coronavirus outbreak has not been gentle to Maharashtra. Cases continue to rise in the western state, and now, there appears to be a conflict of sorts within the coalition government that rules the state over the ongoing migrant crisis.
The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown had left migrants stranded in various parts of the country, burdened by financial constrains and with no way of returning home. With the lockdown partially revoked, the situation has now improved. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has greatly aided efforts to help migrant workers in distress -- prompting many to sing his praises in recent days.
But not everyone appears to be happy about the situation.
In a recent editorial, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared to take a jibe at the actor, labeling him as the "new Mahatma".
This has however not gone down well with members of allied parties. NCP leader Majeed Memon for example took to Twitter praising the actor and stating that the term Mahatma was "not appropriate" in this context.
The NCP leader is not alone. Also on Sunday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted his praise for the actor, while at the same time, slamming the Shiv Sena.
"Sonu Sood did extraordinary work during the crisis by helping migrant workers generously. Instead of honouring him with a big heart, Shiv Sena is criticising him," he said.
"Shivsena is a ruling party. It should not stoop to this level to hide it's failure in handling migrants’ crisis," he added.
At 82968, Maharashatra has by far the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Of these more than 42600 cases continue to remain active.
Data given on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website as of Sunday afternoon adds that the death toll has reached 2969.
