NCP, Shiv Sena on different page over Sonu Sood

Over the past few weeks, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a talk of the town. No just his industry colleagues, but even politicians have been singing praise of the actor for helping migrant workers in distress. While some have hailed him as the messiah of sorts of the migrants, some have termed his act and a PR tactic.
In a recent editorial, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the actor and went on to label him, albeit sarcastically, as the 'new Mahatma'. But, this looks like the comment didn't go down well with senior NCP leader Majeed Memon.
Memon, on Sunday, without taking any names, put out a tweet praising the actor. "If we go by reports Sonu has done remarkably well in helping migrant workers in distress but to call him ‘Mahatma’ is not appropriate. With such comparisons we would make several Mahatmas and devalue the term," Memon wrote.
While there is no clarity whether the tweet was in reference to Raut's editorial, the words 'Sonu Sood' and 'Mahatma' indicate that it was indeed hinted at the Shiv Sena leader.
Not just this, the senior NCP leader also slammed BJP for assuming that Maharashtra government has failed in it's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state. While talking to Times Now, Memon said, "BJP is assuming fully failed in handling coronavirus outbreak in state and the rescuer is Sonu Sood. Which is not correct Maharashtra government is whatever was possible."
On Sunday, Sanjay Raut had penned an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna, in which he mocks actor Sonu Sood for his work related to migrant workers. Taking a jibe at the actor, Raut goes on to call him the new Mahatma who will likely become the celebrity manager of Mumbai. "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to their homes in other states with the Governor of Maharashtra praising "Mahatma Sood" for his work," Raut writes.
Sonu Sood has been hailed by many for helping migrant labourers during the lockdown and for other relief work. On May 31, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.
