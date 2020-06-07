NCP, Shiv Sena on different page over Sonu Sood

Over the past few weeks, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a talk of the town. No just his industry colleagues, but even politicians have been singing praise of the actor for helping migrant workers in distress. While some have hailed him as the messiah of sorts of the migrants, some have termed his act and a PR tactic.

In a recent editorial, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the actor and went on to label him, albeit sarcastically, as the 'new Mahatma'. But, this looks like the comment didn't go down well with senior NCP leader Majeed Memon.

Memon, on Sunday, without taking any names, put out a tweet praising the actor. "If we go by reports Sonu has done remarkably well in helping migrant workers in distress but to call him ‘Mahatma’ is not appropriate. With such comparisons we would make several Mahatmas and devalue the term," Memon wrote.