Watch: Sonu Sood shares video clip of phone notification bar filled with messages from migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping stranded migrant works reach their homes during the lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus lockdown.

Sood, on Tuesday said he has launched a toll free number to facilitate the migrants to reach their home.

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

And now he has launched a toll free number - 18001213711 through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help.

Sood took to Twitter to post a video of his phone's notification bar which is filled with requests and blessings from all the people in need. "We are getting your messages at this speed. Me and my team are trying our best to help everyone! But if we miss some messages in this, I'm sorry for that," he tweeted.