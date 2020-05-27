Watch: Sonu Sood shares video clip of phone notification bar filled with messages from migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping stranded migrant works reach their homes during the lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus lockdown.
Sood, on Tuesday said he has launched a toll free number to facilitate the migrants to reach their home.
Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown.
The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.
And now he has launched a toll free number - 18001213711 through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help.
Sood took to Twitter to post a video of his phone's notification bar which is filled with requests and blessings from all the people in need. "We are getting your messages at this speed. Me and my team are trying our best to help everyone! But if we miss some messages in this, I'm sorry for that," he tweeted.
From arranging buses for migrants and opening his Mumbai hotel for occupancy of healthcare workers to supplying PPE kits, the 'Simmba' actor has been at the forefront. After netizens tagged him as the 'Real Hero', actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to shower praises on Sonu.
Ajay's tweet read: "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu."
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also lauded his heroic efforts and tweeted, "A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes."
