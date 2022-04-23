Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money: BJP leader and Union Min Narayan Rane amid Hanuman Chalisa controversy

BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane has yet again taken potshots at the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra after he alleged on Saturday that Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money.

His remarks come in the wake of Hanuman Chalisa controversy errupted in Maharashtra. He also went on to say if Ravan comes and offers Shiv Sena the chief minister post for 5 years then they will go with him also.

"Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money," Narayan Rane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It is not for the first time that the BJP leader has slammed Maharashtra govt and its leaders. His slap remark against CM Uddhav Thackeray had created a political furore in the state leading to his detention.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police today evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after escorting them out of their house in suburban Khar here amid high drama.

The development came hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here.

The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

Earlier, as Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the building where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded apology from them, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.

The couple were initially seen arguing with the police inside the building, saying they would not budge until criminal cases were also registered against Shiv Sena leaders who `threatened' them. Navneet Rana also demanded that police produce a warrant.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST