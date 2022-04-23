COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.37 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 22 has inoculated 16,37,73,991 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,43,377 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,69,90,977 received their second dose and 55,207 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,54,878 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,46,727 received their second dose. 13,48,182 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 19,71,094 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 1,92,477 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,319 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,121 of them have got their second dose. 3,52,343 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,522 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,98,082 got their second dose. 3,86,685 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra on Friday, April 22, recorded 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 817. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

66 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,855. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,99,92,659 laboratory samples 78,76,503 have been tested positive (09.85%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 85 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 24 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 0 fresh cases.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:04 PM IST