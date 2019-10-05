‘Shiv Sena used to bring Mumbai to a halt’: Twitter on Aaditya Thackeray’s tweets on Aarey tree cutting

On Saturday, several Twitter users took umbrage to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tweets on Aarey, pointing out that in the past, the party used to bring the city to a halt.

Thackeray had written on Twitter: “The vigour with which the @MumbaiMetro3is slyly and swiftly cutting down an ecosystem in Aarey is shameful and disgusting. How about posting these officials in PoK, giving them charge to destroy terror camps rather than trees? Many environmentalists and even many local Shiv Sena members from the vicinity have tried stopping this. More so the increased police presence and the way this deforestation is happening, @MumbaiMetro3 is destroying everything India said at the UN @UNEnvironment @UN.”

He added: “There’s no point for the Central government ministry of climate change to exist, or to speak about plastic pollution when the @MumbaiMetro3 senselessly destroys the Aarey vicinity. This ego battle taken up by Metro 3 is destroying the purpose of making it.”The irony, where Sena and BJP are contesting the Maha elections together, and are in power at the BMC wasn’t lost on Twitterati.