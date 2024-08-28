 Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video

MVA has called for a Malvan Bandh today condemning the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has staged a protest in Baramati, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded SIT under HC judge to corruption behind erecting the statue.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday, August 26 | X

Two days after the newly constructed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg, the angry reactions of people see no subside, especially following the remarks by the Mahayuti leaders.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a bandh (strike) in Malvan today, which is receiving a good response by the locals. As per reports, 80 to 90 per cent of shops in the town are shut extending support to the bandh call. On the other side, Shiv Sene (UBT) has demanded setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the corruption and poor construction of the statue.

The MVA leaders on Wednesday slammed the state minister Deepak Kesarkar's remarks as shameful and pitiful after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsed. Kesarkar after his visit to the Rajkot Fort on Tuesday, instead of condemning the poor construction of the newly erected statue, said that now there is an opportunity to build a 100-ft long statue.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: MVA Calls For Malvan Bandh Today; Congress To Stage Protest...
article-image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "This matter is not going to cool down. We demand SIT under a sitting High Court judge, otherwise BJP appointed their own people in the SIT. We will strongly protest against the government's irresponsible attitude."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has staged a protest in Pune's Baramati condemning the statue collapse incident.

It was also revealed on Tuesday that the PWD department had warned the authorities about the statue's rusted nuts and bolts, and local residents and tourists had also highlighted the statue's poor condition. The department had also mentioned to direct the sculptor Jaydeep Apte to provide a permanent solution.

Read Also
'It Was An Accident', Says Minister Deepak Kesarkar On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse,...
article-image

However, the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities and local politicians resulted the collapse of the statue and the apparent connection of the sculptor Apter to MP Shrikanth Eknath Shinde has led to massive political backlash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident;...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident;...

Mumbai: WR Cancels 22 Local Trains On Intervening Night Of 28-29 August Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th...

Mumbai: WR Cancels 22 Local Trains On Intervening Night Of 28-29 August Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th...

Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Mumbai: 4 Acquitted In Love-Angle Suicide Case After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

Kolhapur To Get Maharashtra's 1st Cluster University

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...

'BMC Can Levy Water Tax Irrespective Of Whether Property Owner Or Occupier Actually Uses Any':...