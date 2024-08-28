Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: MVA Calls For Malvan Bandh Today; Congress To Stage Protest Statewide

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday | X

Mumbai: The MVA called for a Malvan bandh on Wednesday to protest against the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. The Congress has already given a call for demonstrations across the state. The Congress asked its local units to hold demonstrations against the state government soon after the incident of the statue collapse. On Tuesday party workers staged demonstrations at Malvan, Karad (district Satara), Kolhapur, Nashik and other places.

Opposition Slams Shinde Govt Over Mishap

Participating in the agitation at Karad, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan demanded the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. Party leader and MLC Satej, alias Bunty Patil, visited Malvan to participate in demonstrations. He said the state government is seeking to put blame on the navy, but the job was given to a novice.

छत्रपतींचा पुतळा अवघ्या ८ महिन्यात कोसळतो ही लाजिरवाणी बाब - आ. पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण



कऱ्हाड, ता. २७ ः छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या पुतळ्याच्या माध्यामातून राजकीय इव्हेंट करत सरकारने पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या हस्ते उद्दघाटनचा घाट घातला. त्याचा लोकसभेसाठी राजकीय इव्हेंट केला.… pic.twitter.com/Y9sbAtmE74 — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) August 27, 2024

Congress state president Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil also criticised the state government. “We will not tolerate the insult of Shivaji Maharaj. The government is shirking its responsibility and blaming the navy for the incident. There is strong anger against the government in the public. Therefore, not only contractors and officers but cases should be registered against the state and central government,” Patole said.

Sanjay Raut's Dig At PM Modi

Raut said that projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are disintegrating. “Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. That is leaking. The new parliamentary building is leaking. Bridges inaugurated by Modi in various states are collapsing. Samruddhi Mahamarg is also in a bad condition. Now Shivaji Maharaj’s statue has collapsed,” he said. “We need the resignation of the chief minister for hurting the feelings of [the people of] Maharashtra. Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan should be sacked. They did not even spare Shivaji Maharaj and indulged in corruption,” the Sena (UBT) MP said. Patil said thousands of NCP (SP) workers would visit Malvan on Wednesday to protest against the statue collapse.