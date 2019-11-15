Shiv Sena to set up help centres for farmers in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: The Shiv Sena will set up 62 help centres to help farmers resolve their issues with banks, insurance companies and government agencies across Aurangabad district, a party leader said here on Friday.

These centres will act as a bridge between government agencies and farmers, Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said.

"Farmers are badly hit by post-monsoon showers. There is fear that they would lose out on necessary help as government agencies may not reach everywhere. Hence our party will act as a bridge between the agencies and farmers," he said.

"We have asked party workers to obtain necessary permissions from government agencies to participate in the process of making 'panchnama' (field inspection reports)," Danve said.