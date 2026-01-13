CBI Probes PESO Official Over Alleged Bribe For Shot Firer Certification Exam

The CBI has launched an investigation against a PESO official posted in Navi Mumbai over alleged bribery in the Shot Firer certification exam process | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against a Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) official for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification from candidates applying for the Shot Firer certification exam through middlemen.

About the certification exam

According to the CBI, PESO conducts the Shot Firer Exam, which is a certification test for individuals who handle or operate explosive materials. The purpose of the exam is to ensure that candidates understand the safe handling, loading, firing and storage of explosives used in mining, quarrying or construction.

Allegations outlined by CBI

“PESO conducted a Shot Firer examination on October 6, 2025. On October 8, the accused PESO official posted at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, contacted a PESO consultant from Navi Mumbai and asked him to provide a list of candidates favourable to him who had appeared for the exam. Accordingly, the consultant provided the names of six candidates who had taken the Shot Firer exam,” a CBI official said.

“Source information further revealed that on October 8, the accused PESO official informed the consultant that he had presented his list of candidates to his senior official of PESO. The accused consultant requested the PESO official to discuss with his senior whether the candidates could give Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 40,000, to which he agreed.”

Bribe money routed through relative

“Information further revealed that the accused PESO official had received around Rs 75,000 from a middleman in the bank account of his relative in October and November last year. Based on the said source information, a case has been registered against a PESO official, his relative who received bribe money in his bank account, a PESO consultant and a middleman,” the official said.

Case registered

The CBI has registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy, bribing of a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt and illegal means or by exercise of personal influence, offences relating to bribing of a public servant, bribing a public servant by a commercial organisation, obtaining undue advantage without consideration, abetment, and related offences.

