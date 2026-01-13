 Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2 Middlemen Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2 Middlemen Arrested

Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2 Middlemen Arrested

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Anil Taksale and two private intermediaries for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a trader in Navi Mumbai. The bribe was allegedly sought to provide relief in a departmental case.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Anil Taksale in Navi Mumbai over an alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Anil Taksale, posted at Konkan Bhavan, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a trader through private intermediaries. Two private individuals, identified as Sai Pritam Madhav Amin and Raja Ganesh Thevar, were also arrested in the case.

Bribe allegedly sought for relief in earlier case

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded to provide relief in an earlier case registered against the complainant, allow his rice trading business to continue smoothly, and ensure that no future action would be taken by the department.

The complainant, who runs Ekvira Trading Company, had approached the ACB on January 5 after allegedly being asked to pay Rs 5 lakh as a one-time amount and Rs 2 lakh per month as a bribe.

FPJ Shorts
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims Expected
Magh Mela 2026: Preparations In Place For Makar Sankranti Dip At Sangam; Over 1 Crore Pilgrims Expected
KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last Year’s Total Collection
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last Year’s Total Collection
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know Alternate Routes

The demand followed a raid conducted by the Supply Department on December 30 at the complainant’s godown, during which officials claimed to have found illegal rice stock. A case was subsequently registered against the complainant and his two partners at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station.

Trap laid in CBD Belapur

During verification on January 7, the ACB found that the accused official had agreed, through intermediaries, to accept Rs 5 lakh and a reduced monthly payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. Acting on this, the ACB laid a trap on Monday afternoon near Laxmi Hotel in the CBD Belapur area.

Raja Thevar was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on the footpath outside the hotel, following which Sai Amin was taken into custody. Later in the evening, Deputy Commissioner Anil Taksale was arrested from Konkan Bhavan.

ACB statement

“The public servant demanded a bribe through private agents and attempted to misuse his official position to influence departmental action. The accused was arrested after the bribe amount was accepted during a trap operation,” a senior ACB official said.

An ACB officer further added, “Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any other officials were involved and to verify if similar demands were made to other traders.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 2 Land Records Officials While Accepting ₹6 Lakh...
article-image

A case has been registered at the CBD Belapur Police Station under Sections 7, 7(a), and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
KDMC Polls 2026: Traffic Curbs In Kalyan West For Three Days, Alternate Routes Announced
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures Announced In Kandivali & Malad From January 14-16 | Know...
Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near...
Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near...
WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot...
WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot...