 Makar Sankranti 2026: Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Inaction Over Nylon Manja Menace, Orders Strict Action
HomeMumbaiMakar Sankranti 2026: Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Inaction Over Nylon Manja Menace, Orders Strict Action

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to frame a law to curb nylon manja use and directed police and civic bodies to take strict action ahead of Makar Sankranti, citing injuries and deaths linked to synthetic kite strings.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court directs police and civic bodies to crack down on nylon manja use ahead of Makar Sankranti | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 13: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the Maharashtra government’s inaction in forming a law or policy to curb the menace of synthetic thread/nylon manja being used for flying kites.

In view of the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival, the court has directed the police and civic bodies to take strict action against the use of nylon manja.

State’s indifference deprecated

The court deprecated the State’s indifference with regard to framing a policy or law to curb the menace. It said: “Independently, in spite of our directions on the last date, the learned Government Pleader is unable to inform us about the State Government’s stand in the matter of policy decision and the law to curb this menace, as has been done by 14 other States. This is unbecoming of the State. In spite of the fact that a few other States have already done that, indifference of the State regarding the issue is deprecated.”

Authorities directed to remain alert

A bench of Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar, on January 9, directed the authorities under its jurisdiction to be ‘alert’ and ‘on guard’ for at least a month so that “use of nylon manja can be averted”.

The court has also asked the authorities to keep establishments engaged in selling kites and manjas under vigil and take appropriate action, in accordance with law, against those supplying, selling and even using nylon strings.

Compliance report sought

The bench has asked the police and civic authorities to maintain a record of the steps taken during the said period and to submit compliance reports on the next date of hearing on January 16.

Suo motu cognisance

The High Court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue following injuries and deaths due to the use of nylon manja.

State submits progress report

The State’s advocate submitted a progress report indicating that steps were taken to curb the use of synthetic or nylon manja to fly kites, offences had been registered, and combing operations were undertaken. Further, awareness camps were held in educational institutes.

Ironically, the State conceded that while suppliers of nylon manja had been arrested, the police could not nab the manufacturers.

Court’s observations

“This is an unending process. The menace of nylon manja can easily be appreciated as the society has been coming across incidents of persons getting injured,” the bench said, adding that it had issued additional directions in the light of the ensuing Makar Sankranti, which is an auspicious day.

