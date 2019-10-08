Shiv Sena tears into BJP over felling of trees

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the central and state governments over the “murder” of trees in Aarey Colony, saying none got affected by the “massacre”.

Comparing the felling of trees in Aarey with fire in Amazon forest, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said when the latter happened people broke down. However, here neither the Prime Minister got emotional, nor CM seemed worried.

“Trees don't have the right to vote, so order should be given to 'murder' them. What kind of justice is this? If the movement to save the 'Aarey' forest had taken place in a European country, in America, then how much praise we would have received for it.

If there is a fire in a forest abroad, then people cry because of it, but the whole forest is being murdered in front of our eyes, neither the Prime Minister got emotional, nor was the CM worried for it,” the party stated in ‘Saamana’.