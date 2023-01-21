Shiv Sena symbol dispute unresolved at least until Monday | File Photo

NEW DELHI: The bow and arrow symbol dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday remained unresolved after four hours of arguments by their lawyers. The Election Commission asked both sides to file their written submissions by Monday when further hearing will be done.



Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the Thackeray group, insisted that the original "pratinidhi sabha" is with Thackeray and so he is entitled to the poll symbol of the party. They contended that this sabha cannot be dissolved.



Appearing from Shinde side, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani made his legal submissions, asserting that the Thackeray group has lost the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly and so the symbol must go to the ruling Shiv Sena group of Shinde. He argued that the Pratinidhi Sabha has no importance as what counts is the number of MLAs who are by majority with CM Shinde.



Sibal argued that the symbol is allotted to a political party and not to the MLAs and so the EC has no option but to declare the Thackeray group as the real Shiv Sena and give it the official bow and arrow symbol.



Experts, however, say the EC may freeze the symbol as such and allot new symbols to both the factions of the Shiv Sena.

The issue may ultimately go to the 5-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which has adjourned further hearing on February 14.