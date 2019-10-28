Shiv Sena shocker to BJP in Nashik: Balasaheb Sanap joins party

Mumbai: In another political surprise, Balasaheb Sanap, a BJP legislator, who was denied a ticket in the just-concluded assembly poll and who contested on an NCP ticket, joined Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Sena is seing its as a checkmate to water resources minister Girish Mahajan. Sanap's entry into the Sena-fold will help the party to wrest the power of Nashik Municipal Corporation in the future.

Reportedly, Sanap was denied a ticket due to differences with Mahajan. He then switched loyalty to NCP and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election. Immediately after the results were declared, he secretly joined Shiv Sena. During the assembly election campaign, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had a surprise visit at his Nashik home. After a meeting with him, Raut had said a Swayamsevak of RSS in Sanap is still active.

The BJP helms the Nashik Municipal Corporation with 65 corporators. Most of the corporators are Sanap followers. Those who are not are too upset with the BJP, as they did not get a chance to contest the assembly election. As the election for mayor and deputy mayor are expected to be held soon, these developments have shocked the BJP. The Sena can spring a surprise to the Mahajan's hold over the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Rahul Dhikale, who was earlier in MNS, was poached by BJP and given a ticket to contest from Nashik East, while denying a ticket to sitting MLA Balasaheb Sanap. Then, NCP had fielded Sanap from here. But, this seat was in the Congress quota, and the party had already given it to the RPI (Kawade) group, which had already nominated their own candidate. At the time of withdrawal of the nomination, the MNS candidate and former mayor of Nashik Ashok Murtadak withdrew his candidature. But, the Congress supported Kawade group's candidate and Ganesh Unvhane did not withdraw. It resulted in the defeat of Sanap.