Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to meet Rahul Gandhi today over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he'll be meeting Rahul Gandhi today, on October 5, over detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and restriction of political leaders to meet the farmers.

He said that the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a local journalist, died on Sunday, had shaken the nation.

Taking to Twitter, the MP wrote, “#LakhimpurKheriViolence has shaken the nation,@priyankagandhi has been arrested UP govt, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is need for joint opposition action against oppression by Government in UP. Meeting @RahulGandhi at 4.15 pm today. जय हिंद!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, questioned the Prime Minister's silence over the matter in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In an editorial, the Sena said Modi was a “very sensitive and emotional person”, while adding that it was “surprising” that he had not offered condolences to the families of the people killed. “There have been many occasions where the Prime Minister was seen getting emotional over the issues of the poor. It is surprising that the sensitive Modi has not expressed condolences to families of the farmers who were crushed to death...”

Earlier, UP Police registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for disturbing peace in the state.

According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday sat on a dharna at Lucknow airport after being refused to walk out of its premises by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:40 PM IST