Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'kahani' as TV anchor ends

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has resigned as anchor for the show ‘Meri Kahaani’ on Sansad TV, following her suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, she wrote, “It is with deep anguish that I step down as an anchor of Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahaani, I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but being denied space on it for discharging parliamentary duties due to arbitrary suspension of us 12 MPs. Hence, as much as I was committed to the show, I must step away.”

“After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disregarded established Parliamentary norms and rules to stifle my voice, my party’s voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the constitution is being denied to me,” said Chaturvedi. She further added, “That this suspension also chose to disregard my parliamentary track record and my contribution beyond the call of duty so as to give a platform to women parliamentarians to share their journey. I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I respect it.”

Chaturvedi said, “I believe it is my duty that today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country then I need to speak up for them and stand in solidarity for them. Also, not to forget 12 MPs being suspended for an entire session for their conduct in previous session has never happened in parliament’s history.”

Chaturvedi’s move came days after being one of 12 MPs from opposition parties to be suspended from the winter session for allegedly creating a ruckus on the last day of the monsoon session. The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Vice President and RS Chairman Naidu, about violence on the last day of the monsoon session. The 12 suspended MPs have been protesting against their suspension by Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within Parliament premises.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:07 PM IST