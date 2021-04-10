Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant urges Cabinet Education Minister to frame uniform policy at national level for Class 10 and 12 exams amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has urged the Cabinet Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal to form a uniform policy at the national level for Class 10 and 12 exams. In a letter to the Union Minister, the MP requested to take a uniform decision for the country so that there is no descrimination of safety measures between students of one state from another for the 10th and 12th standard.
His urge comes a day after Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad launched a consultation process with various stakeholders to decide the fate of examinations of Class 10 and 12 of the state board amid rising COVID-19 cases. Gaikwad’s move came after a chorus for the postponement of these exams amid rising COIVD-19 cases in the state.
