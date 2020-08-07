Shiv Sena MLA urges MBMC to scrap odd-even formula for shops

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, on Thursday, urged the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dr Vijay Rathod to rethink the odd-even formula for shops in the twin city. In his letter to the municipal commissioner, Sarnaik has cited the example of the neighbouring BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has done away with the odd-even system for shops, malls and market complexes, while inking specific guidelines for operations of gymnasiums.

MBMC had allowed the reopening of commercial establishments in the twin city in the second phase of its unlock mode from July 19 by implementing the odd-even formula while doling out relaxations, which were inked in its earlier order promulgated on June 30. Under the odd-even system, shops can open on each side of the pavement on alternate days. “Unlike the grim scenario last month, which saw as high as 300 cases, the number of cases hover around 100. We have to gradually move towards opening the economy and the odd-even formula is a setback for traders who are reeling under losses for the past four months,” said Sarnaik.

“The odd-even concept cannot work smoothly for business operations, as traders here are dependent upon each other for the procurement of goods,” said Ganesh Shivmath of Ustaad Boutique in Bhayandar.

“Apart from disturbance with the transport system, it is inconvenient for customers, as they are deprived from their choice since half of the shops remain closed for each day. Moreover, our shops are rented and we have to pay the entire months’ rent while keeping shops open only for 15 days.” says Prakash Choudhary of Gift Gallery in Mira Road.

While the total number of positive cases in the twin city has reached 8,956, the active number is restricted to 1,390, as 7,275 patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate stands at 81 per cent even and the death rate continues to hover above 3 per cent.