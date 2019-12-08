Shiv Sena likely to back Citizenship bill, Uddhav Thackeray to take final call today: Report

The bill which aims to bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they do not possess proper documents.

“No decision has been taken yet. Senior leaders will meet the party chief on Sunday and he will decide,” Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg told the Hindustan Times.

Twelve opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Left, held a meeting on Thursday and decided on an eight-point agenda to counter the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week. The meeting of senior Rajya Sabha members of opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, CPI and CPI(M), was held in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber, reported PTI.