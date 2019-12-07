Admitting defeat? BJP Rajya Sabha MP says Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi will complete its tenure

Contary to claims made by a large number of BJP leaders that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall under its own weight, party's associate MP Sanjay Kakde on Saturday said the government will complete five-year term. Kakde's statement comes at a time when the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have yet to complete power-sharing exercise and allocate department despite nine days have passed since Uddhav Thackeray and six ministers took oath of office and secrecy.

Kakde, who has friends in all parties, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi must survive and predicted that it will complete its full term. The timing is also significant when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Pune to attend the conference of directors general of police and inspectors general of police. Kakde, who comes from Pune, chose to air his views after CM Thackeray received Modi on Friday evening at Pune and held his maiden meeting with him after assuming the charge in the state.