Maha Vikas Agadi Portfolios: NCP to get 16 ministries in Uddhav-led cabinet

It has been a week since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to charge of state, but the suspense over cabinet expansion continues. Amid the suspense, NCP is likely to get 16 ministries including Deputy Chief Minister instead of 15 while Shiv Sena's share fell to 15 including CM and Congress to get 12 in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet in Maharashtra.
The cabinet expansion is likely to be done after December 21. The winter session of the Mahasrahtra Assembly will start from December 16, according to reports the cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios is likely to happen after December 21.
On November 28, Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister. The six other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi who were sworn in as ministers were Desai and Shinde from Shiv Sena, Patil and Bhujbal from NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut from Congress.
With 169 MLAs behind him, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray sailed through the floor test on the floor of the Maharashtra state assembly on November 30. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
