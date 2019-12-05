Maha Vikas Agadi Portfolios: NCP to get 16 ministries in Uddhav-led cabinet

The cabinet expansion is likely to be done after December 21. The winter session of the Mahasrahtra Assembly will start from December 16, according to reports the cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios is likely to happen after December 21.

On November 28, Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister. The six other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi who were sworn in as ministers were Desai and Shinde from Shiv Sena, Patil and Bhujbal from NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut from Congress.

With 169 MLAs behind him, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray sailed through the floor test on the floor of the Maharashtra state assembly on November 30. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)