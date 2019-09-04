Shiv Sena is eyeing Bandra West seat

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Shiv Sena is eyeing for the Bandra (West) seat. At present, the seat is held by BJP's Ashish Shelar, minister of school education, sports and youth welfare of Maharashtra.

While the BJP MLA has already stated that Shelar will be contesting the state elections from the Bandra (West) constituency, Sena is eyeing to field Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanwal for the said constituency.

“Sena will be reviving the political scenario of Maharashtra, we are introducing youth leaders like Kanwal. He is a social worker and has been very active in his constituency,” informed a senior leader of the party.

The leader also informed, it was due to Shelar’s several personal remarks on Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray the party decided to field their candidate from the said constituency.

Earlier in July, Shelar was replaced by real estate tycoon, Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the party’s Mumbai chief.

Kanwal, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray is said to be hand picked by the Yuva Sena president himself. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, he informed, senior Shiv Sena leaders have proposed his candidature for the Bandra (West) seat, though final call is yet to be taken.

“I am ready to contest the elections, whatever the party high command decides I will follow,” said Kanwal. Kanwal claims being a “Bandra boy” he can be easily accessed by the people of his constituency and he relates the civic issues.

“I have entered politics since the time Ashishji was elected MLA. I am well aware of the civic issues faced by the people and have been carrying out social work with my NGO,” he stated.

Also first of the Thackeray clan, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will be contesting the campaign from the Worli constituency. Leading the election campaign from the front, Aaditya is also named the, party’s chief ministerial candidate this time.