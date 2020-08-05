Shiv Sena goes all out to take credit for Ram Mandir, says fulfilmment of Balasaheb Thackeray's dream

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena went all out and claimed credit for Ram mandir on the day of ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya.
The party through its mouthpiece Saamana carried a front-page advertisement which read, “Jai Shree Ram” on Wednesday. The advertisement had party founder Bal Thackeray's photo. Along with his photo, there was also a message: “He jyani kele tyancha mala abhiman ahe (I am proud of those who did this.”
The advertisement, was issued by Milind Narvekar, party secretary and personal assistant to Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared a graphic on Twitter which said, "Fulfilment of Balasaheb's dream." The graphic also depicts a temple and carries text "Shree Ram" and "garv se kaho hum Hindu hai (say with pride that we are Hindus)".
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also said Balasaheb Thakeray's dream has been fulfilled today. The late Sena patriarch, termed by party followers as "Hinduhridaysamrat" (Emperor of Hindu hearts), was a strong proponent of the temple cause.
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said those who forget the sacrifices of 'kar sevaks' at the time of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhyawill be "Ram drohi". The 'bhoomi pujan' event is of the entire country and Hindus. But what is this adamant stand that nobody should get credit, the Sena wondered in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
It claimed the ceremony is "personality centric and political party centric". "The soil where the Ram temple will be constructed has the smell of sacrifices of 'kar sevaks'. Those who forget that will be Ram drohi," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.
The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site. In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.
