Shiv Sena goes all out to take credit for Ram Mandir, says fulfilmment of Balasaheb Thackeray's dream

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said those who forget the sacrifices of 'kar sevaks' at the time of 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhyawill be "Ram drohi". The 'bhoomi pujan' event is of the entire country and Hindus. But what is this adamant stand that nobody should get credit, the Sena wondered in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

It claimed the ceremony is "personality centric and political party centric". "The soil where the Ram temple will be constructed has the smell of sacrifices of 'kar sevaks'. Those who forget that will be Ram drohi," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site. In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.