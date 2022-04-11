Shiv Sena does politics in name of Lord Ram, not BJP: Minister Raosaheb Danve

Mumbai: Union Mininister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Monday while taking pot shots at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena is doing politics in name of Lord Ram and not the BJP.

In sleath attack at the Maharashtra CM, the Union Minister said that the Shiv Sena has sold their Hindutva patent to Congress and NCP.

"Shiv Sena has sold their Hindutva patent to Congress and NCP. BJP doesn't politicise in the name of Ram. Shiv Sena is doing politics in name of Lord Ram", Danve said.

Danve's comments come after Thackeray said that BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva.

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that if Lord Rama would not have born what issue the BJP would have raised.



His remarks came while addressing a virtual campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Jayashree Jadhav for the April 12 by-poll from the Kolhapur North seat.

"Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics," the chief minister said.

"BJP leaders say that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. It's not true, we have left BJP. BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva and only BJP doesn't mean Hindutva either. BJP tried to create fake Hindu Hirdya Samrat but people have not supported them." Thackeray said that the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is the only "Hindu Hridya Samrat".

"Your (BJP) saffron is fake, the real saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

ALSO READ Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wonders what issue BJP would have raised in Lord Rama's absence

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM IST