Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wonders what issue BJP would have raised in Lord Rama's absence

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that if Lord Rama would not have born what issue the BJP would have raised.

His remarks came while addressing a virtual campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Jayashree Jadhav for the April 12 by-poll from the Kolhapur North seat.

"Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics," the chief minister said.

Thackeray said that BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva.

"BJP leaders say that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. It's not true, we have left BJP. BJP doesn't hold the patent on Hindutva and only BJP doesn't mean Hindutva either. BJP tried to create fake Hindu Hirdya Samrat but people have not supported them." Thackeray said that the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is the only "Hindu Hridya Samrat".

"Your (BJP) saffron is fake, the real saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

