Parting ways with BJP is not quitting Hindutva, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; LoP Devendra Fadnavis calls Shiv Sena 'pseudo secular'

Amid trading of corruption charges between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, the Shiv Sena President and CM Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Sunday entered into a verbal duel over the politically sensitive Hindutva issue. Thackeray, who is heading the MVA government in the state, on Sunday taunted that BJP is not Hindutva saying that parting ways with BJP does not mean Shiv Sena has quit Hindutva.

Thackeray said Shiv Sena has always been committed to the "bhagva" (saffron) and Hindutva "unlike BJP which had different names like Bharatiya Jan Sangh and Jan Sangh". "It was Balasaheb Thackeray who showed them (BJP) that saffron and Hindutva will lead them on the road to Delhi," he said.

Thackeray delivered a virtual speech during the Kolhapur by poll campaign for the Congress nominee Jayashree Jadhav, who is now in the fray as the MVA candidate, against BJP nominee Satyajit Kadam. Thackeray said Shiv Sena will support Congress in the upcoming bypoll because his party honours the commitment and is not a "back-stabber".

However, Fadnavis dubbed the estranged ally Shiv Sena a pseudo secular. He pointed out that a worker from Shiv Sena has printed a calendar in Urdu in which founder Bal Thackeray is addressed as 'janab.' ‘’The Shiv Sena has become pseudo-secular. However, we are not against any religion or their beliefs," he said.

"Every party has brainless people who make some or the other statement. The BJP will attack from the front, not in this manner, if at all it has to. Since the media knew about the attack and not the police, some ruling parties are trying to divert attention by blaming the BJP," Fadnavis said in his speech during the by-poll campaign for party nominee Satyajit Kadam.

Fadnavis also accused the MVA of "terrorising" people in north Maharashtra and wondered if this area had become like West Bengal, a state that has, of late, seen many incidents of political violence, including several people being burnt to death in Birbhum there.

Moreover, Thackeray took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether he is a PM or sarpanch of a gram panchayat as his photos are displayed in gram panchayats too. “Why are there no photos of Atalji (Vajpayee) and LK Advani on BJP’s flag? Has anyone taken to the streets from the BJP for fighting the interests of the Marathi speaking people in Belgaum?’’ he asked.

Thackeray also slammed BJP questioning their opposition for naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after Balasaheb Thackeray.

Thackeray without naming BJP criticised for making false accusations against the opponents and creating illusions as the party has nothing to offer its report card.

"Why has the BJP gone back on its word and commitment given by (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah in Balasaheb's room which I consider a temple," Thackeray asked, in an apparent reference to his claim that BJP had promised the CM's post to Sena in the 2019 polls.

The issue of sharing the chief minister's post after the state elections in 2019 led to the break up between the Sena and the BJP. The Sena went on to join hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the MVA government.

The BJP and Shah had rejected Thackeray's claims regarding the purported promise on the CM's post.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 07:28 PM IST