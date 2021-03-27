Shiv Sena councilor advises civic schools be used for vaccination

The Shiv Sena Corporator and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) former health committee chairman Amey Ghole has written a letter to Civic Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal suggesting the use of civic school premises for vaccination on Thursday. As vaccination for people above 45 years of age group will begin from April 1, to prevent any rush at vaccination centres, school premises should be made available, Ghole stated. Moreover, this will also facilitate citizens to get vaccines near their residence instead of going to a specific vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, BMC is planning to conduct vaccination camps in housing societies to increase the daily count. It is waiting for approvals from the central government to initiate the drives. Reportedly, BMC has resolved to increase the vaccination to one lakh per day in Mumbai in the coming days. Until Thursday, 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations have been completed, informed Chahal through an official press release.

The BMC is focusing on increasing vaccination since Mumbai on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. There were 5,185 new cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day spike.