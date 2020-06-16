Shiv Sena corporator's son hangs self at Chembur home

The 25-year-old son of a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly committed suicide at his home in Chembur on Sunday night. Police did not find any suicide note from his house. However, primary investigation revealed that Abhishek Shetty hanged himself over personal reasons.

His father Shrikant Shetty is a Shiv Sena corporator from Ward 155, said an official.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, Abhishek was alone at his home in Suman Nagar in Chembur. Around 10 pm, when he failed to respond to repeated knocks, the door of his house was broken. Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said the police.

He was rushed to nearby Sushrut Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

"We have registered an accidental death report and a probe is underway,” said Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti Police Station.