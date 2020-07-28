Shiv Sena calls on its chief to lead country

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna has called on party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to lead the country. An editorial in the newspaper on Monday, which was Uddhav’s sixtieth birthday, said “His leadership has proved to be the strong point of the country, like a pointed, unconquerable peak of the Sahyadris. This peak of the Sahyadri must now move forward to lead the Himalayas. The sixties are the beginning, (of) the launch of a larger politics. Maharashtra is standing by you.”

The newspaper has Uddhav’s wife Rashmi as the editor and Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. The latter also tweeted his birthday greetings and claimed that the Sena president had ‘the capability to lead the country.’

Meanwhile, a day after Uddhav stressed in an interview to Saamna that he was firmly in the driver’s seat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar set the cat among the pigeons by tweeting a photograph of him driving a golf cart and Uddhav sitting shotgun. This photo was tweeted on the micro-blogging site as part of his greetings to Uddhav, in what was interpreted as a veiled snub or taunt to the CM about who was calling the shots in the state.