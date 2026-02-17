Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20

Saibaba | File Photo

Devotees in Panvel and surrounding regions will get a rare opportunity to seek blessings of Shirdi Saibaba with the arrival of the sacred Padukas from Shirdi at the Sri Sai Narayan Baba Ashram. The Padukas will be brought from the Shirdi Saibaba Temple on February 18 and placed for public darshan at the Saibaba temple of the ashram.

The programme is being organised by the Sri Bhagawati Sai Sansthan (SBSS), under the leadership of local legislator Prashant Thakur, who is heading the reception committee constituted for the event.

According to the organisers, a grand shobhayatra of the holy Padukas will be taken through Panvel city in a decorated chariot on February 18. Following the procession, the Padukas will be kept for darshan at the Saibaba temple at the ashram on February 18 and 19, and until noon on February 20.

The shrine management has made elaborate arrangements for devotees, as well as for the stay of nearly 25 officials and sevadars accompanying the Padukas from Shirdi.

The event coincides with the month-long celebrations marking the 90th birth anniversary of Sri Sai Narayan Baba, the founder saint of the Panvel shrine, whose birth anniversary falls on February 20. Sri Sai Narayan Baba dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Shirdi Saibaba and is known to have installed and consecrated over 108 idols of Shirdi Saibaba across India and overseas.

Trustees of SBSS have appealed to Sai devotees from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, and neighbouring areas to take advantage of this auspicious occasion and seek the blessings of Shirdi Saibaba during the Paduka darshan.

