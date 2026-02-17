Extreme Weather Disrupting Mumbai’s Daily Life: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday underscored the urgency of confronting climate change, stating that recurring extreme weather events are already disrupting daily life in Mumbai and must be addressed through immediate, large-scale action. “Mumbai as a city has remained resilient over extreme climate change events. Over here, extreme rainfall events are not statistics, and heatwaves are not graphs. Here, we see trains halted, disrupting livelihoods. That’s why tackling the climate crisis is the need of the hour,” said Fadanvis.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day Mumbai Climate Week summit, the chief minister described the crisis as an urgent governance challenge, particularly for coastal urban centres now directly exposed to extreme and unpredictable weather patterns.

Fadnavis noted that India is accelerating its transition towards renewable energy while attempting to balance environmental responsibility with economic growth. He called for stronger on-ground implementation, greater investment and deeper global partnerships to effectively tackle climate risks.

Highlighting Mumbai’s status as the nation’s financial capital, the chief minister said the city has the potential to emerge as a climate-finance gateway for the Global South. He invited international institutions to collaborate in developing scalable and replicable climate solutions, emphasising that the scale of transition will require sustained capital support and confidence in execution.

He said that Maharashtra is working towards achieving more than 50 per cent share of green energy by 2030.

The state is focusing on clean hydrogen, electric mobility, biofuels and sustainable infrastructure, he said, adding that climate action is not merely about compliance but also an opportunity for investment, competitiveness and job creation.

Fadnavis pointed out that the government is implementing large-scale initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility and climate-smart urban planning.

He stressed the need to strengthen flood control systems, develop data-driven weather forecasting and build disaster-resilient infrastructure.

In rural areas, the chief minister said the government is prioritising climate-resilient agriculture and efficient water management practices.

He also emphasised the need for international partnerships and climate finance to support large-scale climate investments, and added that Mumbai has the potential to become a global hub for climate action.

The chief minister said that developing countries should not be forced to choose between economic development and environmental protection, and emphasised the importance of sustainable lifestyles, responsible use of resources and behavioural change.

Climate action must go beyond declarations and be reflected in implementation on the ground, he asserted.

He said the MCW should evolve into a platform for concrete action, investment-ready projects and global partnerships rather than just discussions.

