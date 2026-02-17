Panvel Father-Son Duo Stabbed In Late-Night Housing Society Attack; 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A father and son were allegedly stabbed in a late-night attack over an old dispute at a housing society in Panvel, with police arresting two accused in connection with the attempted murder case.

The incident took place around 1 am on Saturday at Konark Heaven Society in the Vindhane area under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka Police, where the accused — Shakir Shabbir Khan (24) and Siddhant Pravin More (23) — allegedly assaulted the victims with a knife following a rekindled argument stemming from a previous quarrel.

The injured have been identified as Sunil Shripati Mohite (51) and his son Sameer Mohite (23), both residents of the same society. Police said the dispute dates back to last Diwali when a minor argument over liquor consumption led to a fight between the accused and Sameer Mohite. The accused allegedly nursed a grudge over the incident.

On Saturday midnight, the accused allegedly abused Sameer, leading to another confrontation. During the scuffle, Siddhant More allegedly restrained Sameer while Shakir Khan stabbed him multiple times on the right side of his chest. When Sunil Mohite intervened to rescue his son, Shakir allegedly attacked him as well, causing serious injuries to his forehead, fingers and back. The accused also allegedly assaulted Sameer’s mother during the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the two accused. Both have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. We are also probing the cross-complaint filed by the accused,” a police officer from Panvel Taluka Police said.

Police have registered offences under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1), 191(2), 351(3), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In a counter-complaint, the accused have alleged that Sameer Mohite, Sunil Mohite and Vijay Gaikwad assaulted them with an iron rod, following which a cross case of assault has also been registered.