Shirdi: 100 children admitted in hospital after falling ill due to food poisoning

Screen grab of a video posted on Twitter showing the school kids admitted to a hospital after they consumed poisonous food in Shirdi. |

Shirdi: A fun day for the school kids who had gone to Shirdi on a picnic trip turned tragic after at least 100 children had to be admitted to a hospital after they showed symptoms of food poisoning.

As per reports, the kids from Daryapur Yethil Adarsh High School in Amravati had gone to Shirdi to visit the Sai Baba temple. After teachers noticed that at least 100 of the 227 students were not feeling well following consumption of food, they were immediately admitted to a hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Kids' health condition is reported to stable now and they will be discharged soon. The reason for this tragic incident is not yet clear.

(This is a developing news. More details will be added soon.)

