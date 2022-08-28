Shinde-Fadnavis govt will fall after SC ruling, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP leader and MLA Jayant Patil | Twitter/@NCPspeaks

Maharashtra NCP leader and MLA Jayant Patil, who is on a visit to north Maharashtra and Vidarbha, on Sunday said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will collapse while hinting that midterm elections are inevitable in the state. Patil said after the Supreme Court ruling, the Shinde-Fadnavis government will fall.

‘’After the Supreme Court’s order, the Shinde Fadnavis government will fall. Now it is not known whether there will be midterm elections or not, but after the Supreme Court decision, the government will fall and then mid-term elections will be held,’’ said Patil adding that NCP is ready to face the elections.

Patil, who was the water resources minister in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, exhorted the party office bearers and workers to gear up for the elections to the local bodies, Lok Sabha and state assembly. He also asked them to step up the membership drive if they want to get party nominations in the upcoming elections.

‘’There is more influx of youth from urban and rural areas of Maharashtra in the NCP. Every party worker should reach out to the grassroots level with the party’s agenda,’’ said Patil.

He added that the voters in the upcoming elections will express their displeasure over the manner in which the MVA government was toppled and the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed.

‘’The voters are not happy, especially about horse-trading and how legislators were lured by heavy financial transactions. It will be difficult for the legislators from the Shinde camp to get themselves re-elected in the next assembly elections,’’ he opined.

Patil indicated that the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will together take on BJP in the upcoming elections saying that one more ally the Sambhaji Brigade will be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The NCP leader was referring to the Uddhavd Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s alliance with Sambhaji Brigade.

