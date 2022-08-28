Maharashtra: Arvind Sawant and Bhaskar Jadhav appointed as Shiv Sena leaders

Arvind Sawant and Bhaskar Jadhav |

In an organisational reshuffle especially after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has promoted party MP Arvind Sawant and firebrand legislator Bhaskar Jadhav as Shiv Sena Leaders (Shiv Sena Nete) while veteran leader Leeladhar Dake’s son Parag Dake as party secretary. This is a part of Thackeray’s strategy to appoint new associates and push the party’s revival in a bid to take on the Shinde camp-BJP alliance in the upcoming BMC and other urban and rural local body elections. These appointments came after two party leaders Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul joined Shinde camp.

Two days ago, Thackeray stitched up the party's alliance with Sambhaji Brigade, an ardent advocate of Maratha reservation.

The elevation of Sawant and Jadhav is crucial as both played a major role in defending the party’s case during the recent political developments after Shinde walked out and joined hands with the erstwhile ally BJP. Sawant, who is the two term MP from south Mumbai, was at the forefront to make oral and written submissions in the Supreme Court. On the other hand, Jadhav, who is known for his oratorical skills and expertise in the legislative affairs, remained with Thackeray and aggressively took on Shinde camp and BJP both in and outside the legislature.

More importantly, Sawant did not change his loyalty to Eknath Shinde along with 12 other MPs but reiterated his faith and confidence in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray while defending the party.

Jadhav, who was elected from Guhagar assembly seat, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’I will launch a statewide after Ganapati festival and make my contribution to party president Uddhav Thackeray’s move to revive the Shiv Sena.’’

As far as Dake’s son Parag is concerned, Thackeray chose to bring in a youth who can work with him and Aaditya in rebuilding the party organization. Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Parag’s father and party leader Leeladhar Dake to seek his blessings.