'Shinde-Fadnavis Aim to Govern Maharashtra & Mumbai from Gujarat,' Aaditya Thackeray Asserts

Mumbai: On Friday, Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis alliance, accusing them of attempting to control Maharashtra and Mumbai from Gujarat. He urged people not to support this 'anti-Maharashtra' partnership.

The leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and president of Yuva Sena interacted with the media after inspecting the progress on the Delisle Road bridge. "We were nearly renaming this as Delay Road. However, we pushed for it and managed to open one lane before Ganpati. The other lane is also expected to be completed by November 10," he said, highlighting the absence of the CM-DCM duo from these sites due to their frequent visits to Delhi.

Thackeray expressed disappointment, noting that the government appears more concerned about Gujarat than Maharashtra. "They not only favored Vedanta, Foxconn, and Bulkdrug Park, but also relocated the Cricket World Cup final to Gujarat. Now, they are shifting the diamond market there. All of this occurred even before the Bullet Train project. After the Bullet Train is operational, they might consider relocating the Mantralaya to Gujarat," he added.

In a post on the microblogging site X, he reiterated his concerns about Shinde-Fadnavis wanting to govern Maharashtra and Mumbai from Gujarat.

वेदांता- फॉक्सकॉन, एयरबस- टाटा, बल्क ड्रग्स पार्क, ४० गद्दार, क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप फायनल, आता डायमंड बोर्स... सर्व गुजरातला!



चांगलं चाललेलं MVA सरकार पाडून, गद्दारी करून मिंधे-भाजपा सरकार हे का करत आहे? — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 27, 2023

Thackeray also commented on the senate elections, calling the government cowardly for postponing the elections despite the MVA's victory in the last elections. He expressed bewilderment about BJP workers, pointing out that out of the 30 cabinet ministers, only 6 belong to the original BJP. He questioned what BJP workers have gained, especially with pending appointments in state-owned corporations and other key posts being given to different individuals.

