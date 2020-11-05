Shifting Gears: Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering to host fifth edition of TEDxCRCE on Nov 7

TEDx is an international community that organizes TED-style events and has been supporting the spread of knowledge and ideas for many years. Millions around the world have felt inspired and driven after attending a TEDx event thus boosting this global evolution of learning. Keeping this noble movement in foresight, the Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering in Bandra West will be hosting its fifth edition of TEDxCRCE on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 4 pm. In consideration of the prevalent pandemic, for the first time, this hugely successful event will be held online, thus bringing many speakers from distinct and diverse backgrounds together for one’s viewing pleasure from the comfort of their home. And the icing on the cake here is that the event is ‘Free to View’. But bear in mind that the registrations allowed are very limited and seats are running out.

Ms. Meera Ghaskadvi, Director, TEDxCRCE, emphatically states, "TEDxCRCE is the fifth independently held TEDx Event of FRCRCE, Mumbai. With a total of 6 speakers cumulating the spirit of TED’s mission, ‘Ideas Worth Spreading’, we strive to recreate the unique experience found at TED, where the world’s leading thinkers and doers congregate to share what they are most passionate about."

TED lectures, with their open nature, is the quintessential medium for communicating these ideas. The theme for this edition is Shifting Gears. Under this theme, the aim is to bring to stage ideas and conversations about how the course of life takes an unexpected turn in a completely different direction and how important that turn often is in making us who we are. The event will be hosting a celebrated line-up of speakers including-

1. Ms. APURVA PUROHIT, President of Jagran Prakashan, one of India’s leading multi-media conglomerates,

2. Ms. Triveni Acharya, a journalist, activist, and Founder of Rescue Foundation, an anti-sex trafficking group,

3. Ms. Shibani Kashyap, a successful singer and music producer from the Bollywood and Pop-music scene,

4. Mr. D.R. KAARTHIKEYAN, a Padmashree award-winning IPS officer, who was former Director of CBI and Director General of National Human Rights Commission. He headed the Special Investigation Team that probed the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and

5. Mr. Vikas Karade, Founder of AlgoSurg that introduced revolutionary software that converts a 2-dimensional X-Ray into a 3-D model.